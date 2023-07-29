Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Donegal Group Price Performance

DGICA opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $15.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $224.99 million during the quarter. Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently -6,800,000.00%.

In other news, VP Daniel J. Wagner sold 35,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $544,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,135.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Daniel J. Wagner sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $544,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,387 shares in the company, valued at $364,135.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 146,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $2,279,868.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,892,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,168,544.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 195,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,289 and have sold 120,000 shares valued at $1,868,400. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 15,473.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 838.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Donegal Group by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Articles

