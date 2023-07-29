Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 129.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,125,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.80 and a 200-day moving average of $203.78.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DG. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

