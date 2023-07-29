Diversified Energy (OTCMKTS:DECPF) Trading Down 1.6%

Diversified Energy Company PLC (OTCMKTS:DECPF – Get Free Report) was down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 136,800 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diversified Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Diversified Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.