Discovery (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. 280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Discovery Stock Up 15.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa and the United Kingdom. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

