Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up to $25.06

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXLGet Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.06, but opened at $27.00. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $27.59, with a volume of 13,701,500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 372.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,656.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

