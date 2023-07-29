Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Short Interest Down 48.5% in July

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the June 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

Get Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2937 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.