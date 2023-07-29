Diploma (LON:DPLM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,854.75

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,854.75 ($36.60) and traded as high as GBX 3,226 ($41.36). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 3,210 ($41.16), with a volume of 95,236 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Diploma from GBX 2,400 ($30.77) to GBX 2,550 ($32.70) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($43.60) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Diploma from GBX 3,360 ($43.08) to GBX 3,500 ($44.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,985.71 ($38.28).

Diploma Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,021.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,857.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,374.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Diploma Cuts Dividend

Diploma Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,789.47%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

