Diploma (LON:DPLM) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,174.00

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,174 ($40.70) and last traded at GBX 3,174 ($40.70), with a volume of 22446 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,144 ($40.31).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DPLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Diploma from GBX 2,400 ($30.77) to GBX 2,550 ($32.70) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($43.60) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Diploma from GBX 3,360 ($43.08) to GBX 3,500 ($44.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,985.71 ($38.28).

Get Diploma alerts:

Diploma Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,374.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,021.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,857.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Diploma Cuts Dividend

About Diploma

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,789.47%.

(Get Free Report)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.