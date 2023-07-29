Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Position Boosted by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 313.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,266,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,227,000 after acquiring an additional 417,725 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,021,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,269,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,438,000 after acquiring an additional 532,867 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,575,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,284,000 after acquiring an additional 32,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,730,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.45. 388,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,220. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

