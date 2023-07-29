DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Raised to $58.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, July 14th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut DigitalOcean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut DigitalOcean from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.18.

DigitalOcean Stock Up 4.0 %

DOCN stock opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.30, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average of $36.10.

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $165.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 65.61% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $205,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $205,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,410,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 21,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $731,610.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,034. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

