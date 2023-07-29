Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $138.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DLR. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.36.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of DLR opened at $122.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $136.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.37.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 378.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $12,316,867,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.