DGS Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

DGS Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 370,050 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 20,485 shares during the period. Coinbase Global comprises 13.9% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $25,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.76. 7,236,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,459,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.84. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $116.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. The company had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 59,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $6,284,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 59,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $6,284,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,651 shares of company stock valued at $31,064,713. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on COIN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.28.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.