DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $282,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,784,519.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $48,883.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,274 shares in the company, valued at $15,694,310.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $282,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,784,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,960 shares of company stock worth $1,541,025. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.38. 5,006,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,690. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.59. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.51 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

