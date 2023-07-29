DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 508.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 687,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574,273 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $79,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in DexCom by 684.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in DexCom by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $47,234.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,958,823.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $47,234.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,958,823.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $282,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,784,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,025 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.38. 5,006,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,408. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.51 and a 12 month high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

