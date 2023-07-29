Denny’s’ (DENN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENNFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DENN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denny’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.17.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 69.18%. The company had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 34.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

