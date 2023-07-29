Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1,175.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.71. 8,272,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,937,454. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.31. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

