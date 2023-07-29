DEI (DEI) Price Hits $0.0268

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last week, DEI has traded 64.8% lower against the US dollar. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $55.04 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00311718 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013572 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

