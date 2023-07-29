Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Insider Sells $2,104,830.00 in Stock

Deere & Company insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $427.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $398.91 and a 200-day moving average of $400.62. The stock has a market cap of $125.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $328.62 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Deere & Company last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. Deere & Company's quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $461.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.5% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 122.7% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,061,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

