Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $640.00 at BTIG Research

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $613.00 to $640.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $556.27.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $534.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $562.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $511.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.33.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $675.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.95 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 14.33%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 21.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at $22,119,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,552,417,000 after purchasing an additional 69,188,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,097,359,000 after buying an additional 51,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,836,000 after buying an additional 14,804 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 617,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $246,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after acquiring an additional 417,917 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

