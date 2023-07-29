Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $675.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.95 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Deckers Outdoor updated its FY24 guidance to $21.75-22.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $21.75-$22.25 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $534.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,032. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $511.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.33. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $562.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $613.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total value of $1,478,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $12,296,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO David Powers sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.87, for a total transaction of $3,058,368.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,100 shares in the company, valued at $38,277,387. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total transaction of $1,478,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,296,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,056,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 98.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.6% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

