Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,500 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the June 30th total of 312,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 932.5 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,000.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCHPF remained flat at $46.50 during trading on Friday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.25.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

