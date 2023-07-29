Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.26. 29,880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 192,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Trading Up 4.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66.

Institutional Trading of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,554,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 421.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 165,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 133,912 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 149,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

