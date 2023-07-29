DataHighway Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.63 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 28th. Over the last week, DataHighway has traded 80.1% higher against the US dollar. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $17.63 million and approximately $41,190.27 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.46964493 USD and is down -28.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $94,581.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

