DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in July

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2023

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDFGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 105.0 days.

DATA Communications Management Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCMDF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.31. 3,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,005. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.21. DATA Communications Management has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Clarus Securities boosted their target price on DATA Communications Management from C$3.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

About DATA Communications Management

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows. It offers DCMFlex workflow management; digital asset management; and print and communication management. The company also offers product sales; warehousing and distribution services; and marketing solutions, which include business and brand strategy, consumer insights, strategic marketing, and design services.

Featured Articles

