Dana (NYSE:DAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Dana updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.65-$1.05 EPS.

Dana Trading Up 0.8 %

DAN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.96. 1,750,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,974. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dana by 121.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the third quarter worth $335,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 2.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 41.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 49,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Dana by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

