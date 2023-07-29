Dana (NYSE:DAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Dana updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.65-$1.05 EPS.
Dana Trading Up 0.8 %
DAN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.96. 1,750,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,974. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83.
Dana Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.84%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.
About Dana
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
