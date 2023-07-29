Dalradian Resources (LON:DALR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $86.25

Dalradian Resources Inc. (LON:DALR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.25 ($1.11) and traded as high as GBX 87.50 ($1.12). Dalradian Resources shares last traded at GBX 86.25 ($1.11), with a volume of 381 shares trading hands.
Dalradian Resources Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 86.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 86.25.
Dalradian Resources Company Profile
Dalradian Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver ores. It primarily focuses on the development of Curraghinalt project in Northern Ireland, the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as SA Resources Inc and changed its name to Dalradian Resources Inc in April 2010.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dalradian Resources
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Dalradian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalradian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.