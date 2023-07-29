Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.20

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.20 and traded as high as $7.08. Daktronics shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 238,125 shares.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Daktronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $320.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 1.19.
Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.
