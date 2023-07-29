Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.20

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.20 and traded as high as $7.08. Daktronics shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 238,125 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Daktronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $320.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 3,779.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 58.8% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter. 45.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

