Dai Trading 0% Lower This Week (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Dai token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $4.54 billion and $55.21 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dai Token Profile

Dai launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 4,542,434,746 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Dai is a decentralized, stablecoin cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to maintain a stable value relative to the US Dollar, and is backed by a reserve of collateral-backed tokens and other assets. Dai is an ERC-20 token, making it fully compatible with other Ethereum-based networks and wallets. It is designed to be used as a medium of exchange, store of value, and for facilitating online payments, money transfers, and other financial services. Dai was created by MakerDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization founded in 2014 by Danish entrepreneur Rune Christensen, and was officially launched on the main Ethereum network on December 18, 2017.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

