DA Davidson Weighs in on Bank of Marin Bancorp’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.90. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.72. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $36.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.59.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Kevin R. Kennedy bought 5,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,984 shares of company stock valued at $137,224. 5.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after buying an additional 182,971 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 719.9% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 146,426 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,714,000 after purchasing an additional 96,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 20.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 80,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 336.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 57,191 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

