D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Short Interest Update

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTLIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of D2L from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of D2L from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of D2L from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of D2L from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Get D2L alerts:

D2L Price Performance

DTLIF remained flat at C$7.29 during trading on Friday. D2L has a 52 week low of C$4.61 and a 52 week high of C$7.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.01.

About D2L

D2L Inc cloud-based learning software for higher education institutions, kindergarten to grade 12 schools and districts, and private sector enterprises in Canada, the United States, and rest of world. The company offers Brightspace, a cloud-based learning platform that designs as the doorway to an all-in-one learning ecosystem; Performance+, an advanced predictive analytics package that comprising advanced analytics dashboards, insights report builder, the student success system, and D2L Brightspace LeaP; Creator+, an authoring system helping educators with authoring tools, game-based learning, awards leaderboard, Brightspace capture, and course catalogue; and D2L Wave, a free-to-use workforce education marketplace that simplifies the search for skill-aligned courses and programs for employees, and streamlines the approval, registration, and payment administration workflows for employers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D2L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D2L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.