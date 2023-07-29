D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,841 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of D.R. Horton worth $17,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.4 %

DHI stock opened at $127.55 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

