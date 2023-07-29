Cypress Capital Group Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $251.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $252.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.81.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

