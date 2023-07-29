Cypress Capital Group Takes $735,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,201 shares in the company, valued at $52,303,908.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,062 shares of company stock worth $9,242,043. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Up 5.9 %

KLA stock opened at $511.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.26. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $513.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 144.46%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.92 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.38.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

