Cypress Capital Group Takes $735,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,201 shares in the company, valued at $52,303,908.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,062 shares of company stock worth $9,242,043. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
KLA Stock Up 5.9 %
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 144.46%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.92 EPS for the current year.
KLA Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.59%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.38.
KLA Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than KLA
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.