Cypress Capital Group Sells 3,460 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after buying an additional 4,426,568 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,025,000 after buying an additional 1,643,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,152,000 after buying an additional 715,624 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $130.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.84 and a 200 day moving average of $134.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

