Cypress Capital Group Invests $963,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 40.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $39,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUM opened at $453.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $571.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.11.

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

