Cypress Capital Group Has $840,000 Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,998 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 21.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,703,000 after acquiring an additional 32,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,661 shares of company stock worth $27,665,265. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $234.24 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $248.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.65. The company has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

