Cypress Capital Group Cuts Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Gartner were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $3,292,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total value of $148,596.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total value of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,702 shares in the company, valued at $395,874,412.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total value of $148,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,115 shares of company stock worth $7,815,611. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $350.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.25. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $261.32 and a one year high of $377.88.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.13.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.