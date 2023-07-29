Cypress Capital Group Boosts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXFree Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $192.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.48. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.55 and a 52 week high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

