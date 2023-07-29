CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,290 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,253,000 after acquiring an additional 151,185 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $60,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.61. 9,458,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,027,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $95.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.32. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

