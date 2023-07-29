Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $314.59

Shares of Curtis Banks Group PLC (LON:CBP – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 314.59 ($4.03) and traded as low as GBX 310 ($3.97). Curtis Banks Group shares last traded at GBX 312 ($4.00), with a volume of 14,063 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £208.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3,120.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 314.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 331.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.47.

Curtis Banks Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal services.

