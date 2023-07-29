Curi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Curi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 79.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,284 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Stephens reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

Truist Financial Stock Up 3.2 %

TFC stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,454,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,539,726. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average is $36.48.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.