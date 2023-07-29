Curi Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,098 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in CDW by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CDW by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW Stock Down 1.0 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Shares of CDW traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.28. The stock had a trading volume of 577,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,989. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.03. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

