Curi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 833.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.3 %

GD stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.63. 1,597,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,826. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.73. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.38.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

