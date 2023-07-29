Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $512.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.85 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 21.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.26. 951,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,087. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $92.55 and a one year high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

CFR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.64.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,324,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.75 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $957,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,501 shares of company stock worth $819,054. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

