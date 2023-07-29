CUBE (ITAMCUBE) Price Down 20.7% Over Last Week

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 29th. CUBE has a total market cap of $11.65 million and approximately $8,772.40 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUBE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CUBE has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CUBE Token Profile

CUBE launched on January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel. CUBE’s official website is itamcube.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.

$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

CUBE Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

