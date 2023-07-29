CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,963 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

CSX Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

