Cryptyde (NASDAQ:TYDE) Trading Down 0.6%

Cryptyde, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.54. 123,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,425,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Cryptyde Stock Down 5.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Get Cryptyde alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryptyde

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cryptyde by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,599,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,951,265 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cryptyde by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 430,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cryptyde by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 409,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cryptyde during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cryptyde

Cryptyde, Inc provides bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. It also manufactures and sells container boards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in North America. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

Featured Stories

