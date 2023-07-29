Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Acquired by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCK. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Crown by 101.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE:CCK traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $102.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.34.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Crown from $102.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Further Reading

