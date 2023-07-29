Cronos Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.51 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0599 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.51 billion and approximately $6.73 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00045139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00030835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014756 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000791 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

