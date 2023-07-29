Critical Comparison: Brookfield (BN) & Its Competitors

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) is one of 10 publicly-traded companies in the “Nonresidential building operators” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Brookfield to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Brookfield pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Brookfield pays out 70.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Nonresidential building operators” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.6% and pay out 114.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.1% of Brookfield shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Nonresidential building operators” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Brookfield shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Nonresidential building operators” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield 0.87% 1.40% 0.44% Brookfield Competitors 2.99% -10.52% -0.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookfield and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Brookfield and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield $92.77 billion $2.06 billion 86.80 Brookfield Competitors $16.23 billion $72.16 million 22.97

Brookfield has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Brookfield is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Brookfield and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield 0 1 3 1 3.00 Brookfield Competitors 29 130 117 1 2.32

Brookfield currently has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.89%. As a group, “Nonresidential building operators” companies have a potential upside of 26.65%. Given Brookfield’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Brookfield is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Brookfield has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield’s competitors have a beta of 0.93, suggesting that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brookfield beats its competitors on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Brookfield

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It typically makes investments in sizeable, premier assets across geographies and asset classes. It invests both its own capital as well as capital from other investors. Within private equity and venture capital, it focuses on acquisition, early ventures, control buyouts and financially distressed, buyouts and corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies. It invests in both public debt and equity markets. It invests in private equity sectors with focus on Business Services include infrastructure, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, construction and real estate; Industrials include manufacturers of automotive batteries, graphite electrodes, returnable plastic packaging, and sanitation management and development; and Residential/ infrastructure services. It targets companies which likely possess underlying real assets, primarily in sectors such as industrial products, building materials, metals, mining, homebuilding, oil and gas, paper and packaging, manufacturing and forest product sectors. It invests globally with focus on North America including Brazil, the United States, Canada; Europe; and Australia; and Asia-Pacific. The firm considers equity investments in the range of $2 million to $500 million. It has a four-year investment period and a 10-year term with two one-year extensions. The firm prefers to take minority stake and majority stake. Brookfield Corporation was founded in 1997 and based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices across Northern America; South America; Europe; Middle East and Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.